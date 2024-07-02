Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate 40 years since her first date with now-husband Christopher Guest.
"40 years ago today I went on my first date with Christopher," Curtis wrote alongside a throwback photo of the pair holding hands and smiling at a camera. "We married five months later and started to build our lives."
Curtis, an Academy Award-winning actor and children's author, and Guest, a writer, director and actor known for his work in "This Is Spinal Tap," "Best in Show," and "The Princess Bride," among others, married in 1984.
The pair share two children, Annie, 37, and Ruby, 28.
"Chance encounter. Life hinging. Children growing. LOVE IS LOVE!" Curtis continued in her post Tuesday.
Curtis' friends and followers shared love for the couple in the comments, including actress Rita Wilson, who wrote, "Happy 40th, Jamie and Chris!!!!! Sending you both love!!💕."
In addition to celebrating her date anniversary with Guest, the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" star has been keeping busy: Last month, Curtis was photographed alongside co-star Lindsay Lohan as the pair began filming for the sequel of their hit body-swapping movie "Freaky Friday."