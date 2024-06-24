Production on the highly anticipated sequel to "Freaky Friday" has officially begun.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures shared the announcement Monday, stating that the film will arrive in theaters nationwide in 2025.
A photo of Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan on the Los Angeles set accompanied the announcement.
In a fitting touch, the actresses were photographed sitting outside each other's trailers, playing up the body-swapping angle of the beloved 2003 film.
Curtis and Lohan will be reprising their roles as mother and daughter Tess and Anna Coleman.
Joining them will be returning castmates Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao.
Newcomers to the cast include Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.
The sequel is described as having a "multigenerational twist," with a synopsis that reads: "Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice."
Nisha Ganatra is directing the film, with both Curtis and Lohan on as executive producers.