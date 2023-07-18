Jamie Lee Curtis recently sent Lindsay Lohan a sweet congratulatory message after Lohan announced the arrival of her first child.
On Monday, a rep for Lohan told "Good Morning America" in a statement that Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas had " welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai."
"The family is over the moon in love," the rep added.
Following the announcement, Curtis shared a throwback photo of herself with Lohan on Instagram and extended her congratulatory wishes.
"MAGIC MONDAY! My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother," she wrote in the caption. "Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!"
Lohan announced her pregnancy in March. At the time, Lohan's rep confirmed the news to "Good Morning America," saying the actress was "very excited for this new chapter."
Lohan and Curtis famously starred in 2003 cult comedy "Freaky Friday" together. In a joint interview in May with The New York Times, the duo said they are both "open to" a sequel.
A sequel is in development from Disney, "GMA" previously confirmed, with Elyse Hollander writing the screenplay. Few additional confirmed details are available.