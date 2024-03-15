Lindsay Lohan has shared how her son watched "The Parent Trap."

While on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Thursday, the "Irish Wish" actress talked about the moment that her son, Luai, saw "The Parent Trap."

"I just wrapped a movie four days ago and I came home from work and my son was having -- he was getting ready for dinner time and I opened the door and he was watching -- 'The Parent Trap' was on," Lohan said. "It was just on the TV."

Lindsay Lohan is shown in New York, on March 7, 2024. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

"I just started to cry cuz I'm like, he doesn't even know that's mommy yet," she continued.

"And I was like, do I turn it off or do I just -- and he was kind of just staring cuz maybe my voice was still similar to how it was then so I was like maybe he knows like a little bit that it's me cuz it sounds like me," Lohan said. "It was a really magical moment, i took tons of pictures of it."

In July 2023, a rep for Lohan said that the actress welcomed her son Luai with her husband Bader Shammas.

Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 10, 2024. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

She announced her pregnancy in March 2023 in an Instagram post with a photo featuring a baby onesie with the words, "Coming soon."

The "Parent Trap" actress announced her engagement to Shammas in November 2021 and referred to him as "husband" in a heartfelt Instagram post in July 2022.