Lindsay Lohan's family stepped out to support her at the premiere of her film "Irish Wish."

The premiere for the upcoming film was held Tuesday in New York City, and the actress's brother brother Dakota Lohan and sister Aliana Lohan were by her side on the green carpet.

Lindsay Lohan's husband Bader Shammas was also there as she promoted her new film.

Aliana Lohan, Dakota Lohan and Lindsay Lohan attend the screening of Netflix's "Irish Wish" at Paris Theater on March 5, 2024 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images

In an Instagram post Thursday, Lindsay Lohan shared behind-the-scenes moments from the event with her family.

In one photo, she smiles with Aliana Lohan and their mom Dina Lohan as they get ready for the event.

Bader Shammas and Lindsay Lohan depart The Plaza Hotel on their way to Netflix's "Irish Wish" screening at the Paris Theater on March 5, 2024 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images

She also shared a photo with Dakota Lohan on the carpet, as well as a snapshot with her other brother Mike Lohan.

"So grateful for all of the love and support," she wrote on Instagram.

In the upcoming movie, Lindsay Lohan plays Maddie, who has traveled to Ireland to be a bridesmaid at her friend's wedding. Her friend, however, is about to marry the love of Maddie's life, Paul, played by Alexander Vlahos.

Lindsay Lohan attends the Irish Wish New York Premiere at Paris Theater on March 5, 2024 in New York City. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

The synopsis for the film states that "a wish for true love on an ancient stone in Ireland magically alters her fate."

Also starring in the film are Ed Speleers, Ayesha Curry and Jane Seymour.

"Irish Wish" will stream on Netflix on March 15.