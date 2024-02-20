The trailer for Lindsay Lohan's upcoming film "Irish Wish" is here.

In the movie, Lohan plays Maddie, who has traveled to Ireland to be a bridesmaid at her friend's wedding. Her friend, however, is about to marry the love of Maddie's life, Paul, played by Alexander Vlahos.

In one scene from the trailer, Maddie is seen on the phone telling her mom, played by Jane Seymour, "I can't help but think that things would be different if I had told Paul how I felt."

Lindsay Lohan, as Maddie Kelly, in a scene from "Irish Wish." Patrick Redmond/Netflix

As Netflix teases, Maddie gets her chance when "a spontaneous wish for true love causes her to wake up as the bride-to-be."

However, the wish isn't what Maddie bargained for -- especially after a meet-cute with a snarky but charming photographer (Ed Speleers), who has been tasked with snapping some shots of Maddie against some "idyllic Irish backdrops."

As they bond, he asks her of the upcoming event, "Is it everything you imagined?" to which she answers, "I'm not sure this is supposed to be my life."

The trailer ends with a "will she or won't she" cliff-hanger, as Maddie's wished-for groom and the assembled wedding party await her arrival at the church.

The forthcoming romantic comedy is Lohan's second movie for Netflix following her holiday hit, "Falling for Christmas."

"Irish Wish" arrives on March 15.