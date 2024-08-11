Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis received an honorary doctorate of fine arts from the American Film Institute on Saturday for her wide-ranging career in film, including roles in movies such as "Freaky Friday," "Halloween" and "Everything Everywhere All At Once."
In a video shared to the American Film Institute's Instagram, Curtis spoke on accepting the award and offered inspiring words to the graduates of the institute.
"This is Jamie Lee Curtis, or should I say Doctor Jamie Lee Curtis," she quipped. "Reach deep inside you for all of the creativity that exists, for all of the creativity that is yet to come, and make sure that you bring it all out to the world," she continued.
"That's the privilege of this kind of an education," she said. "I'm looking forward to seeing what you are going to produce for all of us."
Curtis also posted a photo on Instagram with her degree, captioning the photo with a message of gratitude.
"Never thought in my life that I would get a degree from an institution of higher learning like @americanfilminstitute and to have the maestro @johncarpenterofficial award it," she wrote, mentioning John Carpenter "Halloween" director and composer who presented her award. "Their students are our future in the arts and we are all so lucky that they attended such an important institution with its incredible leadership and faculty. I thank them all for their warm welcome and gracious reception!"
According to a release form the American Film Institute, Curtis also offered words of encouragement for her fellow graduates while at the podium of the TCL Chinese Theatre.
"Life hinges on a couple seconds you never see coming," said Curtis. "Stay open, stay free, stay engaged, stay absolutely enthusiastic, don't get lazy, fight for it, work for it, save the universe please, god bless you all, thank you," she concluded.
While receiving her honorary degree from the institute, Curtis joined a host of celebrated names in the entertainment world including Maya Angelou, Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks, Quentin Tarantino and Spike Lee.
In June, the American Film Institute recognized Nicole Kidman with their Life Achievement Award.