Jason Momoa's kids are just as talented as their movie star dad.

The "Aquaman" actor recently shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of his 15-year-old daughter, Lola, teaching him a dance for his upcoming film, "Slumberland."

"I love this movie," Momoa, 43, wrote alongside the clip of him and his "Slumberland" co-star Marlow Barkley getting a dance lesson from Lola on the set of the Netflix project, out Nov. 18, set to the tune of Dua Lipa's hit song "Don't Start Now."

The actor joked in the caption that he had to hide from his young co-star -- and likely his daughter, too -- while filming "so i had enough energy to make this crazy movie." He added, "getting old."

Lola previously told E! News she and her friends choreographed the dance and, when she showed it to her dad, he "loved the dance so he put it in the movie."