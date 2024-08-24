Jenna Dewan shared a few delightful clips on Instagram featuring her 4-year-old son Callum taking part in a Taylor Swift-inspired performance at the Youth Academy of Dramatic Arts (YADA) in Los Angeles.
In the clips posted Friday, Callum is seen dancing in front of a sparkly curtain while wearing a gold headband and a YADA t-shirt. Dewan captioned one of the clips with, " 'That's me!' I was not prepared for this cuteness omg 😍."
Callum's performance featured a lively routine to Taylor Swift's 2008 hit, "You Belong with Me." Dewan, clearly moved by the moment, wrote, "This Taylor Swift camp might as well have been Broadway to us 😂. I was crying, we cheered so loud. Sooo cute."
In another video, Dewan's 11-year-old daughter Everly could be seen cheering on her younger brother while sporting a Taylor Swift t-shirt. The actress also shared a post-show moment of Everly lifting Callum in a hug, captioned, "What matters right here…"
Dewan posted a family photo from the event, featuring her fiancé Steve Kazee, their 2-month-old daughter Rhiannon, Everly, and Callum, celebrating together after his performance.
Dewan welcomed daughter Rhiannon in June, and shared the sweet news on Instagram writing, "Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee June 14, 2024 🤍."
"From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives… your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family," the caption continued. "Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world baby girl 🤍."
Dewan shares Callum and Rhiannon with Kazee, and her oldest daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum.