Jenna Dewan is now a mother of three!
The "Step Up" star, 43, announced the arrival of her third child, her second with fiance Steve Kazee, 48, via Instagram on Thursday.
In a joint post, the couple shared photos of them in the hospital, directly after the baby girl's birth, with Dewan sweetly holding the newborn on her chest.
The parents also shared their daughter's name and birth date in the in the caption.
"Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee June 14, 2024 🤍," they wrote.
"From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives… your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family," the caption continued. "Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world baby girl 🤍."
Dewan and Kazee also shared a follow-up post with a video featuring moments from the hospital, including footage of Dewan's other children holding their new sibling.
"… & our family is now whole 🤍," they wrote in the caption of the post.
The couple's friends, followers and fellow celebs flocked to the comment section of both posts to congratulate the family.
"Congratulations beautiful mama!" Paris Hilton wrote.
Actress and singer Ashley Benson added, "Congrats Jenna. So so happy for you love."
"Dancing With the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess commented, "Congratulations mama ❤️❤️❤️."
Actress and retired professional wrestler Stacy Keibler also showed support for the couple, writing in a comment on their video post, "I had to watch Evie and Callum again and again, it's the sweetest," referring to Dewan's two older children.
In addition to Rhiannon, Dewan shares 4-year-old son Callum with Kazee and 11-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum.
Dewan announced she was expecting her third baby on Instagram earlier this year, posting a video of herself in a bathtub showing off her belly, while Kazee sat in a chair next to her, playing a guitar.
"Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??" she wrote in the caption at the time.
Dewan and Kazee began dating in 2018 and became engaged in early 2020. Their son Callum was born a few weeks later, in March 2020.