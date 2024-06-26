Jenna Fischer, 'Office' co-stars reunite to celebrate big birthdays: 'Still such great friends after all these years'
The co-workers are celebrating birthdays!
"The Office" co-stars Jenna Fischer, Kate Flannery and Angela Kinsey came together to celebrate Kinsey's birthday, and Fischer and Flannery's birthdays belatedly.
"Birthday Ladies Lunch! Celebrating Angela (today!), Kate's 60th (belated) and my 50th (belated)," wrote Fischer in an Instagram post Tuesday with a photo of the group, huddled around a candle.
"I love that we are still such great friends after all these years. Here's to the magic of female friendships. Love you ladies!" Fischer continued.
"Office" co-star Rainn Wilson joked in the comments using his signature character, Dwight Schrute's, dry humor, "That is an extremely dangerous open flame."
Flannery also posted a photo from the birthday celebration with a chant celebrating the company the co-stars worked for in "The Office." "When I say Dunder you say Miflin. Dunder —— ——Dunder—- —- lunching with the drean team (and Meredith)," wrote Flannery, calling out her own "Office" character.
Kinsey shared Flannery's post on her story writing, "So thankful for these gals!!"
Fischer and Kinsey co-host an "Office" podcast called "Office Ladies" where they break down prior episodes, sharing memories from the set.