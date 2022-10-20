Jennifer Garner is getting her followers into the Halloween spirit with her latest Instagram creation.

The "13 Going on 30" actress took to the social media platform on Wednesday to share a magical video of herself pulling double duty alongside her dog Birdie as "three little ghostesses."

The video begins with Garner, dressed in a purple and black outfit, in front of the camera before walking back and sitting on the center stool in her kitchen.

On the stool to her left appears another version of Garner, this one wearing white; to her right is Birdie, who is draped in what appears to be a pillowcase.

Jennifer Garner/Instagram A grab from a video Jennifer Garner posted to her Instagram, Oct. 19, 2022.

The Garner to the left shouts "Boo!" before the version of her in the middle recites a Halloween-themed poem.

"Three little ghostesses, sitting on postesses, eating buttered toastesses, greasing their fistesses, up to their wristesses. Oh, what beastesses to make such feastesses!" she says before disappearing in a small cloud of smoke.

This leaves the remaining version of Garner, who gets up and walks up to the camera to end the clip.

Throughout the video, Birdie delivers a treat-worthy performance, disappearing and reappearing as Garner recites her lines.