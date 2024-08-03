Jennifer Lopez’s 'Waiting for Tonight' gets classical twist 25 years later by 'Bridgerton' composer
"Bridgerton" composer Archer Marsh has unveiled an orchestral version of Jennifer Lopez's iconic hit "Waiting for Tonight."
The release posted to Instagram quickly caught the attention of fans and Lopez herself, who re-shared Marsh's post to her Instagram stories, writing, "Waiting for Tonight Out Now!" This follows Lopez's Bridgerton-themed 55th birthday party two weeks earlier on July 20.
Marsh had teased the orchestral cover with behind-the-scenes clips showing his orchestra playing the song, both outdoors and in a professional recording studio.
Fans quickly responded in the comments, writing things like, "I’m here for this!!!! 👏🏼 Can you just Bridgertonify every hit song?!? 😍🎶" and "Absolutely stunning and beautiful! Love it! Well done 💖."
The hit song turns 25 this September.
Bridgerton is known for its orchestral adaptations of popular songs, adding a classical twist to contemporary hits.
On June 11, Netflix revealed the tracklist for Bridgerton's season 3, part 2, which includes covers of songs by Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Coldplay and more.
This orchestral rendition of "Waiting for Tonight" by Marsh continues the series' tradition of reimagining pop music through a classical lens.