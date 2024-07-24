Jennifer Lopez is sharing pictures and videos from her “Bridgerton”-themed birthday party.
Lopez, who turned 55 on Wednesday, shared a video from her birthday celebration featuring outfits, music, horse and carriages fitting the Regency-era show’s style and theme.
The video Lopez shared on her Instagram featured a horse and carriage, quick-paced violin and a Regency ballroom dance with men dressed in long coats, white socks and loafers and women in white gloves and long dresses.
“Dearest Gentle Reader…And a splendid evening was had by all,” read Lopez’s caption on her birthday post, a nod to the show.
Also included in the post were several images of Lopez in several outfits including an emerald green dress. Lopez posed for photos with guests, enjoyed a large multi-layered cake, and appeared to sing on a microphone for her guests.
In May, Lopez canceled her This Is Me...Live tour, releasing a statement saying "Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary," the statement continued. "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."