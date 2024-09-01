Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg celebrated a huge milestone in their marriage over the weekend.
To mark their 10th wedding anniversary on Saturday, the couple shared that they renewed their vows, according to a post to Wahlberg's Instagram story People, which showed a picture of the pair holding each other while standing in front of a wedding officiant.
The vow renewal took place at Hotel Baker in St. Charles, Illinois, where McCarthy and Wahlberg tied the knot on Aug. 31, 2014.
In a joint post on Instagram, the couple was seen having fun with a social media trend changing into their matching outfits for the ceremony.
The couple transformed from donning black sweats into blue ensembles after sharing a handshake in a video set to the song "Feeling Good" by Michael Bublé.
"Walking into our next ten years like!" Wahlberg wrote in the caption. "Happy 10th Anniversary Baby! So excited to share the rest of forever with you! One decade down, eternity to go! ❤️🥂🎉♾️💫🕺🏼💃."
Meanwhile, in her own celebratory post on Instagram, McCarthy shared a video montage set to Etta James' classic "At Last," featuring a series of photos and videos of herself and Wahlberg throughout their time together as a couple.
"How do I feel like a newlywed after ten years of marriage?," the caption read. "It's easy when you're married to Donnie Wahlberg. I love you, mister. There aren't enough words to describe the full life of love and laughter we've lived these past ten years….I love you til the end of time. Happy Anniversary my love. ❤️."
"Everything you say about me - I say right back to you x 1,000,000! I love you! ❤️," Wahlberg responded in the comment section.
McCarthy has previously revealed that she and Wahlberg "renew our vows every year," during her appearance on "Live with Kelly and Mark" in March.
"I always said it's like a driver's license," she explained at the time. "You renew your driver's license, so why not?"
"You know, you stand in front of each other… Life gets so busy, and we just want to remind each other of the vows and the path and the love we share," she added.