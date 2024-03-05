New Kids on the Block have announced their first new album since 2013.

The group shared Monday that the forthcoming album, titled "Still Kids," will be out May 17. It's available for preorder now in a variety of formats, including a deluxe CD box set.

The lead single, "Kids," is out now and its music video will premiere Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

"It’s the most mature album we’ve ever made,” Donnie Wahlberg, who co-wrote seven of the tracks, shared in a statement. "Yet it’s the most fun and most comfortable album we’ve ever made.”

"Still Kids" features 14 tracks, including collaborations with DJ Jazzy Jeff on the song "Get Down," and Taylor Dayne on the song "Old School Love."

Joey McIntyre, who co-wrote six of the tracks on "Still Kids," shared in a statement, "It says a lot about any band to make a record that has energy and passion and lightness and fun and depth – after almost 40 years together? It’s crazy.”

Wahlberg added that the upcoming album "is bringing the New Kids and the fans full circle."

New Kids on the Block has already announced that their Magic Summer 2024 tour will kick off June 14, with special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Here's the track list for "Still Kids":