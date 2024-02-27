Netflix has officially added Jeremiah Brent as the newest cast member of its hit show, "Queer Eye," the streaming giant confirmed to "Good Morning America" on Tuesday.

Brent will serve as an interior design expert on the show following the departure of Bobby Berk.

Brent, who is founder of Jeremiah Brent Design (JBD) and lifestyle brand Atrio, will join season 9 of the reality series as a host alongside the other four cast members including Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France.

The new season will begin filming this spring and production is set to take place in Las Vegas, according to Netflix.

In a press release announcing the news, Netflix said Brent "has a rare understanding of the ineffable qualities that keep us truly connected to the spaces we inhabit."

"His fine-honed intuition and sophisticated sensibilities have led to the transformation of countless homes and commercial properties across the world -- a feat that landed him on Architectural Digest's AD100," it added.

Jeremiah Brent is joining the cast of "Queer Eye," Netflix announced. Netflix

In his personal life, Brent is married to fellow celebrity interior designer Nate Berkus, and the couple share two children, Poppy and Oskar.

Brent and Berkus recently starred as hosts of "The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project" on HGTV. Brent has also hosted the Emmy-winning "Home Made Simple" for the Oprah Winfrey Network as well as Netflix's "Say I Do."

Outgoing "Queer Eye" interior design expert Berk announced his exit last November, revealing to his fans via his social media platforms that season 8, which took place in New Orleans, would be his last appearance on the show.

"It's not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one," Berk wrote in part of his heartfelt statement at the time, posted both on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter. "Although my journey with 'Queer Eye' is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon."

Produced by Scout Productions and ITV Entertainment, "Queer Eye" has won 11 Emmy Awards since its debut in 2018, including six for outstanding structured reality program.