The first photo of Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in the forthcoming film "Deliver Me from Nowhere" has been released.
20th Century Studios shared the image of the Emmy winner as the iconic rocker on Monday, along with news that production is underway in New Jersey on the film, which is written and directed by Scott Cooper and due out in theaters in 2025.
"Deliver Me from Nowhere" is the big-screen adaptation of Warren Zanes' 2023 book about the making of Springsteen's 1982 album "Nebraska."
Joining White in the film are Jeremy Strong as Springsteen's long-time mentor and manager, Jon Landau; Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan; Odessa Young as Faye, described as "a formative love interest in Springsteen's life"; Stephen Graham as Springsteen's father; and Johnny Cannizzaro as Stevie Van Zandt of The E Street Band.
"Beginning production on this film is an incredibly humbling and thrilling journey," Cooper said in a press release. "Bruce Springsteen's 'Nebraska' has profoundly shaped my artistic vision. The album's raw, unvarnished portrayal of life's trials and resilience resonates deeply with me."
Cooper added, "Our film aims to capture that same spirit, bringing Warren Zanes' compelling narrative of Bruce's life to the screen with authenticity and hope, honoring Bruce's legacy in a transformative cinematic experience."
"Deliver Me from Nowhere" is produced by Cooper, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Eric Robinson and Scott Stuber. Tracey Landon and Zanes are executive producing.
