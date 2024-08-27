The chef is opening up about playing The Boss.
"The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White called Bruce Springsteen "the greatest guy" while discussing his preparations to play the legendary musician in an upcoming biopic in a recent interview with GQ.
"Bruce is really supportive of the film, and so I've had some access to him, and he's just the greatest guy," said White, who added that he is working with a "talented" team who is preparing him to play Springsteen.
"I'm really lucky that there's sort of a team of folks now in place to help young actors portray rock stars," he added.
White also said the abundance of source material available has allowed him to study Springsteen through various points in his over 50-year career.
"It's really great to go down a YouTube rabbit hole and find him at all these different periods in his life and be able to listen to his speaking voice as well as his singing voice," he said. "It's been really fun preparing."
20th Century Studios and Disney, who are producing the film, previously confirmed in April that White was "in talks" to star in the movie, which focuses on the making of "Nebraska," Springsteen's 1982 RIAA Platinum certified album.
"It is a once-in-a-lifetime honor to be collaborating with Bruce Springsteen, an inspiring and incomparable artist who represents so much to so many," David Greenbaum, president of Disney Live Action studios and 20th Century Studios, said in a statement at the time.
The film is written and directed by Scott Cooper and based off the 2023 book "Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska" by Warren Zanes.
White is currently nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actor in a comedy series for his performance as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, the main character in "The Bear," which itself is up for 23 different awards.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."