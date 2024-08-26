Bruce Springsteen's 75th birthday is right around the corner, and he wants fans to know that he has no plans to slow down.
During his show in Philadelphia on Friday night, "The Boss" addressed any suggestion he and the E Street Band may be considering retiring.
Fan-shot footage posted to social media shows Springsteen telling the crowd, "We've been around 50 f----- years, and we ain't quitting! We ain't doing no farewell tour bulls---! Jesus Christ! No farewell tour for the E Street Band!"
"Farewell to what? Thousands of people screaming your name," he added.
The crowd then began screaming his name, prompting him to say, "That's all it takes. I ain't going anywhere."
Springsteen's comments come after the singer has experienced various health issues in recent years, including being treated for peptic ulcer disease and "vocal issues."
They also come after other iconic acts have announced farewell tours in recent months -- including Cyndi Lauper -- or said that they are retiring from touring altogether, like Aerosmith.