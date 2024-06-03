Cyndi Lauper is saying goodbye to the road.
On Monday, the two-time Grammy winner announced her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour -- her first major tour in 10 years.
Lauper's 23-city headlining tour kicks off Oct. 18 in Montreal and stops in cities like Boston; her hometown of New York City; Nashville, Tennessee; Atlanta; Los Angeles and more before wrapping up Dec. 5 in Chicago.
Special guests joining the "True Colors" singer on tour will be revealed at a later date and the general onsale for tickets will be held June 7 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.
Lauper's farewell tour announcement comes ahead of the arrival of "Let the Canary Sing," a feature-length documentary that explores her life and career. The documentary premieres June 4 on Paramount+.
Over the weekend, Lauper was honored as a Lifetime Ally Icon at the West Hollywood Pride Parade for her years of activism on behalf of LGBTQ rights, social justice and women's issues.