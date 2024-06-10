Courteney Cox recreated some 1980s magic in a recent TikTok video showing off a few of her throwback dance moves.
While taking part in the viral "Asking My Mom to Dance Like in the '80s" TikTok trend over the weekend, the "Friends" star imitated her own dance moves from Bruce Springsteen's music video for his 1984 hit "Dancing In The Dark," in which Cox starred.
In the video, after a few moments of restrained dancing around a living room, Cox shakes her head and unzips her sweater to reveal the same shirt she wore in Springsteen's original music video. She then starts dancing again, mimicking her moves from the music video.
The TikTok then cuts to a few scenes from the actual Springsteen music video, in which Cox and Springsteen can be seen onstage dancing together.
"1980's dancing… in the dark," Cox captioned the video.
The video currently has over 3.3 million views, with fans gushing over the throwback in the comments.
"This is easily the best one yet!!!" one fan wrote.
"Bruce and Court, iconic and core memories for all of us!" another fan commented.
Cox's role in Springsteen's music video was one of her first acting gigs. She later went on to have a successful career with appearances in "Seinfeld," "Murder She Wrote" and "Family Ties," and starring roles in "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," "Friends," the "Scream" franchise and more.