Jessica Biel marks Justin Timberlake’s birthday with a loving tribute: 'Another year of joy and challenges'
Jessica Biel celebrated her husband, Justin Timberlake, with a heartfelt tribute for his birthday.
On Friday, the "7th Heaven" alum took to Instagram to honor Timberlake’s 44th birthday, sharing a touching message alongside a carousel of photos of the two over the years.
The post featured sweet snapshots of the couple through different stages of their relationship, including rare glimpses of their two sons. In the caption, Biel reflected on their journey together.
She wrote, "Another year to make memories that I keep sacred in my heart. Another year of joy and challenges being a parent with you. Another year together being curious and creative in the world. Another year growing and evolving and sometimes devolving, with you. Another year laughing about it all. Happy birthday my love 🤍"
Timberlake shared a video from his celebration, showing off a surprise that included three life-sized cardboard cutouts of Biel. In the clip, Timberlake jokingly hugs and kisses the cutouts, captioning the post:
"Thank y’all for the BIRTHDAY LOVE! And @jessicabiel… you outdid yourself. Not one but three cardboard cutouts 😂"
Biel and Timberlake tied the knot back in the fall of 2012, welcoming their first child in 2015 and their youngest in 2020.