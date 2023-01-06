Jessie J is going to be a mom.

The singer shared the good news on Instagram Friday with a video montage of various ultrasounds and belly shots.

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this… Please be gentle with me," her post began.

The slideshow, which begins with a video of a positive pregnancy test, is soundtracked to Jessie J's own song, "Sunflower." The montage shares tender moments from her pregnancy, including footage of her caressing her growing belly, plus snapshots taken during sonograms.

Joe Maher/liv Golf/Getty Images, FILE Singer Jessie J performs during day three of LIV Golf Invitational at The Centurion Club on June 11, 2022 in St Albans, England.

She closed the post by writing, "Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked."

In November 2021, the British singer revealed in a since-deleted post that she had experienced a miscarriage. Since then, she has been open about her healing journey, saying she wants to help others who have gone through similar experiences feel less alone.