Jewel is praising Chappell Roan for setting boundaries with fans.
More than a week after the "Good Luck, Babe!" singer took to Instagram calling out "predatory" fan behavior, Jewel weighed in on the topic in a TikTok video and shared her support for Roan after noticing Roan turned off comments on her social media accounts.
"I saw that she had to turn off her comments because of her recent posts about dissing being stalked and having people grab you in public," the "You Were Meant For Me" singer said. "It isn't OK as a celebrity."
In August, Roan took to Instagram asking fans to respect her boundaries in public after interactions she described as "predatory behavior" and addressed how she does not have to tolerate "creepy people, being touched, and being followed."
Jewel echoed Roan's message and recalled moments in her career where she also felt unsafe in public. The first she recalled was when she was 21, which she said was her first experience with a stalker.
"It was so scary," Jewel said. "This person was leaving firebombs outside my house. I was getting death threats saying I would be shot from stage."
She also spoke about a previous experience she had at an airport that involved a man yelling at her, which she said made her feel unsafe.
"I have a lot of trauma from my childhood, so fans grabbing me, touching me, turning me around, crowding me just wasn't good," she added.
Jewel said that her experience with stalkers led her to step away from her career.
"I quit after 'Spirit,' after 'Hands,' because it was just too much," she said.
With time, the singer said she has learned how to communicate boundaries with her fans.
She ended her video by reiterating how proud she is of Roan and urged others to understand that everyone is worthy of compassion, including celebrities.
"I hope you all know that everybody is worthy of compassion," she said. "Even if you're rich. Even if you're famous. We must show if that's a value of ours to have compassion, to be tolerant. We have to be willing to understand the joys and the struggles of other people's lives."