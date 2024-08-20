Pop star Chappell Roan is speaking out about what she calls "creepy behavior" she has experienced on her recent meteoric rise to fame.
The "Pink Pony Club" singer, 26, shared a pair of videos to her TikTok on Monday seemingly addressing "weird" interactions she's had with fans as her album, "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess," continues to climb the charts.
In the first video, Roan asks a hypothetical question about whether her followers would yell at, harass or ask for a photo with a "random woman on the street" and get mad if the "random lady" said no.
"Would you be offended if she says no to your time because she has her own time? Would you stalk her family? Would you follow her around? Would you try to dissect her life and bully her online?" she asks. "This is a lady you don't know, and she doesn't know you at all. Would you assume that she's a good person? Assume she's a bad person? Would you assume everything you read about her online is true?"
"I'm a random b----. You're a random b----. Just think about that for a second, OK?" she concluded.
In the second video, Roan makes it clear the "random woman on the street" and "random lady" she was referring to in the prior video is her.
"I don't care that abuse and harassment -- stalking, whatever -- is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous, whatever," she said. "I don't care that it's normal. I don't care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, the career field I've chosen. That does not make it OK. That doesn't make it normal. Doesn't mean I want it. Doesn't mean I like it."
"I don't want whatever the f--- you think you're supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity. I don't give a f--- if you think it's selfish for me to say no for a photo or for your time or for a hug," she continued. "That's not normal. That's weird. It's weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online, and you listen to the art they make. That's f------ weird. I'm allowed to say no to creepy behavior, OK?"
Comments for both videos were turned off but they have so far been viewed a combined total of nearly 12 million times.
In the caption of the last video, Roan clarified that her comments weren't directed at someone specific or a specific encounter, adding, "This is just my side of the story and my feelings."