Jill Scott was supposed to embark on a 20th anniversary tour back in 2020, in celebration of her debut album, "Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol I."

The COVID-19 pandemic cut those plans short, but now, she's back to hit the road for a 23rd anniversary tour.

The tour will now kick off in 2023, starting in Augusta, Georgia, on Feb. 28.

Scott will play various cities across the U.S., including multi-show residencies in Washington, D.C. and her hometown of Philadelphia, where she'll perform at The MET Philadelphia for the first time.

Her Philadelphia stop will also include a fundraiser at the Arden Theatre in support of her nonprofit, the Blues Babe Foundation, which aims to cultivate "academic and artistic success in youth coming from the most underserved communities of North Philadelphia and Camden" according to its official website.

"My band and I were so excited three years ago, but that damn COVID shut us down," Scott said in a statement this week. "Now, we outside! Come see me. Come feel again. Relive your favorite moments. Y'all ready to settle down and get with this?!? It's a lot of love here."