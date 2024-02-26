Jodie Turner-Smith is opening up about her divorce from fellow actor Joshua Jackson.

"Sometimes things we really want to work just don't end up working," the "Acolyte" actress told The Sunday Times. "And that's OK."

"The most important thing is that you choose what's healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children," she added.

Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson in October 2023 after four years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and asking for joint custody of the couple's 3-year-old daughter, whose name they haven't shared publicly.

The "Queen & Slim" actress said it's important to ask yourself if you're being true to yourself.

"If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us," she explained. "And they don't just affect us, they affect everybody around us."

Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images, FILE

Turner-Smith said she doesn't consider her marriage to the "Dawson's Creek" actor be a failure, noting that they "had such a beautiful moment together ... and now it's time for a new moment for both of us."

The model called recognizing that something isn't working for you and setting out to change that "the bravest thing in the world" and an example she wants to set for her daughter.

"The big takeaway is that this is about just as much love and joy as it has always been," she continued. "This is only about taking a step forward into a better life for everybody involved."

Turner-Smith, who also said motherhood has made her "more powerful," credited her daughter for having a strong personality and said she wants to instill within her "how to have respect for herself and for others."

The "After Yang" actress said she isn't looking for another relationship right now, explaining that "men take up a lot of space" and being a single mother is "incredible."