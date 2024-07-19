Joe Jonas is reminding fans that "even baddies get saddies and that's the hardest truth" with his new song "Work It Out."
The singer dropped the track on Friday, kicking off the countdown to "Music For People Who Believe In Love," his first solo album in 13 years, dropping Oct. 18.
"'Work It Out' is a personal anthem for when I have intrusive or ruminating thoughts; to help break their spell and bring me back to living in the present," Jonas said in a press release. "It's only human to experience uncomfortable feelings; no one is 100% happy all the time. This is a song about getting out of your head and back to the person you really are."
"Come on Joe you've got so much more to be grateful for / Stop being sad 'cause you're making the room uncomfortable / OK I get it right now you're feeling so miserable / Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible," he sings at the beginning of the song.
To combat these feelings, he reminds himself -- and listeners -- to: "Brush your shoulders off / Life's gonna work it out."
In a recent interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Jonas explained why it was important for him to release his new music solo -- not as part of the Jonas Brothers or his band DNCE.
"This is the most personal music I think I've ever written really in a body of work," he said. "...Also why I wanted it to be my voice and not three guys or DNCE is because I was like, it's weird when somebody else is speaking from your experience sometimes."