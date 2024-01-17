Our favorite Nick Jonas moments for his birthday
@nickjonas/Instagram
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' daughter is 2!
The "Jealous" singer took to Instagram on Jan. 16 to give fans an inside look at Malti's Elmo-themed birthday party.
"Our little angel is 2 years old ❤️," he captioned the slideshow.
In the first photo, Malti is seen wearing a tiara, heart-shaped sunglasses and a pink sweater with hearts all over it, looking like a stylish princess.
Editor’s Picks
Priyanka Chopra praises Jonas Brothers after their tour kicks off: 'You're all in for a huge ride'
- Aug 14, 2023
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares sweet photo of Nick Jonas and their daughter: 'Thank you for being ours'
- Jun 19, 2023
Additional photos show guests at the party, an Elmo-shaped cake and a special daddy-daughter moment of Jonas and Malti meeting the "Sesame Street" icon.
Jonas also shared a sweet moment with Chopra Jonas in one of the snaps. Check out all of the images here.
The proud parents married in December 2018 and welcomed their daughter via surrogate in January 2022.