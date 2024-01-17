Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' daughter is 2!

The "Jealous" singer took to Instagram on Jan. 16 to give fans an inside look at Malti's Elmo-themed birthday party.

"Our little angel is 2 years old ❤️," he captioned the slideshow.

In the first photo, Malti is seen wearing a tiara, heart-shaped sunglasses and a pink sweater with hearts all over it, looking like a stylish princess.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti in a photo Jonas shared to Instagram on Jan. 16, 2024. @nickjonas/Instagram

Additional photos show guests at the party, an Elmo-shaped cake and a special daddy-daughter moment of Jonas and Malti meeting the "Sesame Street" icon.

Nick Jonas and his daughter Malti in a photo Jonas shared to Instagram on Jan. 16, 2024. @nickjonas/Instagram

Jonas also shared a sweet moment with Chopra Jonas in one of the snaps. Check out all of the images here.

The proud parents married in December 2018 and welcomed their daughter via surrogate in January 2022.