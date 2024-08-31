Former "Bachelorette" star JoJo Fletcher took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate her husband Jordan Rodgers' birthday with a sweet message.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO OUR JORDY BOYYYY!" she wrote. "Feeling a bit sappy today bc he just left for his first week on the road for football season and we aren’t together to celebrate but oh what a joy it is that I even get to ‘miss’ you @jrodgers11! You’re my favorite human & the best partner I could ever ask for. Thank you for being you and for bringing so much joy, laughter, support and love to our life!"
The post was accompanied by a heartwarming video set to Alex Warren's song "Carry You Home."
Fletcher also expressed her excitement about growing old together, adding, "Can’t wait to make this same reel 50+ years from when we are old and gray. ☺️"
In June, Fletcher doubled down on her positive outlook on aging when speaking to "Good Morning America" about her new swimsuit collaboration with Cupshe. "No matter what age, put on the bikini get dolled up, and have a great time," she said. "Aging is a beautiful thing -- own the things you love and wear what you want to wear. I am such an advocate for just going for it!"
Jordan, a sports commentator and former football player, proposed to Fletcher during the season 12 "The Bachelorette" finale in August 2016. They tied the knot in 2022.
Earlier this year, he took to Instagram to celebrate the anniversary of their engagement, writing, "It’s rare you find your best friend on a reality tv show. But I did. Always will be the best decision I (we) ever made. I love you forever."