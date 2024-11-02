Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrated their first Halloween as new parents, sharing glimpses of the festive day with fans on Instagram.
On Friday, Hailey posted an endearing carousel captioned "October things ✅✅😌," which featured several cozy and spooky moments from October, including two special shots with baby Jack Blues.
In the first family snap, the Biebers pulled off a clever costume trio inspired by the classic Disney Channel show "Kim Possible." Justin was dressed as Ron Stoppable, while Hailey dressed as Kim Possible. Baby Jack Blues joined in the fun as Rufus, Ron's pet naked mole rat.
A second shot featured just Jack's tiny legs outfitted in a Halloween onesie with a nod to "The Nightmare Before Christmas'"Jack Skellington.
The couple welcomed baby Jack Blues Bieber earlier this year and announced his arrival on Instagram in August.