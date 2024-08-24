Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have welcomed their first child.
The singer, 30, shared the news on his Instagram Friday. Alongside a photo that showed the tiny foot of a newborn, he wrote, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻"
The Rhode Skin founder, 27, reposted the announcement her husband shared on her own account.
Hailey Bieber spoke to W Magazine about her pregnancy in July, sharing that she was enjoying the final few months and soaking up alone time with her spouse.
“In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me. Like, 'I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?'" she explained. “I'm trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us."
Hailey Bieber first announced the news of her pregnancy in May, sharing a post on Instagram that included several black and white photos of Justin taking pictures of Hailey in a white lace dress.
The couple tied the knot on Sept. 13, 2018, in an intimate wedding ceremony in South Carolina.
Their wedding was documented in the docuseries, "Justin Bieber: Seasons."