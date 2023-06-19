Actress Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate her boyfriend and first-time dad Tom Pelphrey on his first Father's Day.
"Happy (first) Father's Day to Tildy's favorite person," Cuoco captioned a carousel of photos with her daughter Matilda, who was born March 30, 2023.
She continued, "[W]atching you become a dad has been the joy of my life! No one loves you more than that little lady (besides me 😉) we 💙you forever and appreciate all you do for our family! And to my dad! The greatest pops and gramps on earth! Matilda is one lucky widdle chunk!"
Pelphrey also shared a sweet snap with his daughter on Sunday, the two of them wearing matching "Our first Father's Day" shirts, in a carousel of photos on his own Instagram.
"Drinking coffee with Kaley this morning and 'To Kill a Mockingbird' comes on TCM. Watching Atticus, the 'perfect' dad, had me reflecting on all of the amazing men in my life. Men who took the time to share their wisdom, teach me VALUES, encourage me, support me, and keep me honest," he wrote in the caption. "I'm so grateful to all of you, you know who you are. Happy Father's Day to all the amazing men out there. I couldn't be happier to join the club. Love you @kaleycuoco - thanks for all the dad swag, a beautiful morning and for being the best partner in the world."
Pelphrey and Cuoco first began dating in 2022, going public with their relationship on Instagram in May that year. The couple made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame event that same month for producer Greg Berlanti.
Cuoco and Pelphrey announced they were expecting their first child together in October.