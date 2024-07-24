Grammy award-winning artist Karol G concluded the final stop of her Mañana Será Bonito tour in Madrid on Tuesday night, delivering an emotional speech commenting on self-love, her relationship with fans and finding her life's purpose.
The "Bichota" singer, whose tour ended with four shows at the world-famous Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, became the first Latin female artist to headline a stadium tour, according to a release marking the end of the tour.
"I'm trying to find the words to describe how I feel as a person, how I feel as a woman, how I feel here in front of all of you," she said in Spanish on stage. "If there's something beautiful that the journey of this album taught me, it was to learn to love myself, validate who I am on top of what other people think of me, because I'm sure that God made me unique just as he made each of you unique for a reason."
In her speech, she also touched on how the tour brought her purpose in life.
"I think throughout this tour I found my purpose in life, and it's to help people to feel how I feel right now after so many years of not feeling this way," she said.
The show was live streamed on Karol G's YouTube page, amassing a large audience surpassing 1 million viewers at one point in the show. She commented on the closeness she felt to her fans in her speech.
"I'm simply closing a chapter in my life that meant everything to me— the closeness with my fans, with my friends, family, with myself," she said before closing with a nod to the name of her album and tour. "And now I can tell you that after everything, tomorrow was very beautiful."
The end of the tour also marks the close of a massively successful run which placed Karol G as the highest grossing Latin touring artist of 2023.