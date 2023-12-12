Congratulations are in order for actress Kat Dennings and musician Andrew W.K., who recently tied the knot.

The "2 Broke Girls" star shared the news of their Nov. 27 wedding in an interview with Vogue. And while the groom is best known for a song called "Party Hard," the nuptials were more of an intimate, cozy affair held in the backyard of their Los Angeles home.

"I wanted our wedding to feel completely different from an 'industry event' in every way," Dennings told the magazine, revealing she made much of the decor for the special occasion herself. "I wanted to be hands-on with the entire experience and feel like we had built our moment together from scratch," she said.

Dennings opted to switch things up when it came to the wedding dress, saying she realized "as a very pale person" that she didn't like herself in white. Instead, she opted for a "deep ivory" Alexander McQueen dress and Jimmy Choo shoes that were "like a mermaid's dream."

The Marvel actress also did her own hair and makeup and chose a "special fragrance" to wear on her big day, calling that "a great way to cement the memory of the experience with something sensory you can always revisit."

Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. attend the Thor: Love and Thunder World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on June 23, 2022. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Denning was walked down the aisle by her mother, as the wedding was held a month and a half after her father's death. Having thought of delaying the ceremony because of his passing, she said she went ahead with it after realizing "it was even more of a reason to grasp any joyous feeling where I could."

The "Dollface" alum said the wedding – which had about 15 guests in attendance, including pals Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song -- was "incredibly emotional" for her and W.K., adding that she "felt truly lucky to be marrying such a kind and loving man."

"The ceremony itself was kind of a blur, but in the best way," she continued. "We just looked into each other's eyes and were so excited to finally be husband and wife."

Dennings and W.K. announced their engagement in May 2021.