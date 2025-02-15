Kate Hudson released an updated version of her debut album "Glorious," called "Glorious Deluxe," featuring two new tracks, including a special dedication to her mother, Goldie Hawn.
The new release includes "Desert Warrior," a song Hudson describes in the official press release as embodying "the fiercest of passion," and "Right On Time," a deeply personal tribute to Hawn.
"'Right On Time' is a love song to my mom and her journey to the dream; the way things happened for her, and how she never fell out of love with something she was obviously born to do," Hudson said in the release.
Since launching her music career last year, Hudson has balanced songwriting, live performances and acting.
Over the past year, she has performed pop-up shows, created music videos and filmed "Running Point," a Mindy Kaling-created Netflix series premiering February 27.
In the press release, Hudson expressed how "Glorious" has shaped her artistry. "'Glorious' gave me whole new pieces of my voice,” she said. "'Right On Time' is something very personal to me. I showed my mom in a way people never think of her, and there was so much love in it."
Hudson often takes to social media to praise her mom. Back in November, she posted a photo of Hawn for her 79th birthday, writing, "Belated but bursting with love for my light-filled, exuberant, poetic, and fiercely one of a kind mother. Your brilliance inspires me every day, and though I wish I could be cuddling her this birthday week, I’m celebrating her with all my love across the country. Happy birthday, Mama—you’re everything and more! @goldiehawn 🎂🥳❤️."