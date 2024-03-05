Kate Hudson has released the official music video for her debut single, "Talk About Love."

The 4-minute music video for the song, which Hudson wrote with her fiance, songwriter/musician Danny Fujikawa, and Linda Perry, was directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch.

The director said in a statement that the video "explores the 'what ifs' we experience during fleeting moments of a chance encounter."

"Thematically, the video revolves around finding joy and love right in front of you rather than constantly chasing after it," Stuckwisch's statement continued. "It was important to Kate and me that the video remain true to the lyrics by visually representing the powerful message of living in the moment and savoring the present, a timely reminder in today's fast-paced world."

Hudson previously shared that she's always written songs and made music throughout her life but felt now was the time to share her work publicly.

"It always comes down to the moment, and the ability to make sure you can be there for the music," she said. "Finally, for me, that time is now.”

She also said she wanted her debut single "to be something delicious and sexy and all the things that I believe in."

Kate Hudson appears in the official music video for her song "Talk About Love." Courtesy Rahul Bhatt

"I wanted it to be open and seeking, searching to find something powerful," Hudson said. "But I also wanted the music to be the rock, the pop, the dance music and even a bit of the alternative records I love. It was a lot put into one song, but thankfully, I had some wonderful people working with me. And so, here we are!"

Hudson will release an album in 2024.