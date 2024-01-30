Kate Hudson has released a new song.

The actress, known for films like "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," "Almost Famous," "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" and more, released her debut single on Tuesday, titled "Talk About Love," an upbeat song that Hudson encouraged fans to listen to in the car.

"Turn it up loud, put your car window down, let your hair fly around you, breath, know you are worthy of love and then TALK ABOUT IT 🫶 😉," Hudson wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the album art for the single, which features her behind the wheel of a car and wearing a fur coat.

"It feels so surreal to have this song out, I can't wait for you to hear it," she added. "Go listen wherever you get your music! Link in my bio."

A press release for the song describes it as a "whirling euphoria of rock/pop voltage."

Hudson partnered with her fiance, songwriter/musician Danny Fujikawa, and writer Linda Perry on the song.

She said in a statement that she wanted her first single to be "something delicious and sexy and all the things that I believe in."

"I wanted it to be open and seeking, searching to find something powerful," Hudson said. "But I also wanted the music to be the rock, the pop, the dance music and even a bit of the alternative records I love. It was a lot put into one song, but thankfully, I had some wonderful people working with me. And so, here we are!"

Kate Hudson is seen on the set of "Today" on Jan. 4, 2024, in New York. Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images, FILE

This isn't the first time Hudson has showed off her vocal talent. The actress appeared on Jimmy Fallon's "That's My Jam" in 2022, where she sang a doo-wop version of Ariana Grande's "7 Rings." In 2009, she appeared on "Glee," where she sang "All that Jazz." She also closed out 2023 with a concert performance in Aspen, Colorado. Hudson shared clips from the event on Instagram.

"I have always had a room for my piano ever since I began living on my own," Hudson said in a statement about her connection to music. "I've been caught up writing and witnessing life in songs since I was a child. But it always comes down to the moment, and the ability to make sure you can be there for the music. Finally, for me, that time is now."

Listen to "Talk About Love" below.