Kate Hudson is a proud daughter!

The "Bride Wars" actress shared a sweet tribute to her mom Goldie Hawn on Instagram Tuesday to celebrate Hawn's 78th birthday.

Alongside a clip featuring their memories together as mother and daughter from over the years, Hudson, 44, also penned a note to honor her mom in the caption.

"A woman who is easy to celebrate!" Hudson wrote. "Happiest Birthday to the most fun, beautiful and inspiring mother ✨."

Calling Hawn by the nickname Gogo, she continued, "We love you big time."

"Join me in using one word to describe what Gogo means to you and shout out a big HBD 🎁," she added. "My word for you today @goldiehawn is 💫MAGNIFICENT💫."

The video from the post shows some fun throwback moments of Hawn playfully dancing on a boat, decorating a Christmas tree, and sitting in front of a campfire, among others.

Celebrities including Lisa Rinna, Octavia Spencer, and Rachel Zoe flocked to the comment section of the post to celebrate the milestone.

Hawn shares Hudson and son Oliver Hudson with ex-husband Bill Hudson. Hawn is also a parent to son Wyatt Rusell whom she shares with longtime love Kurt Russell, who has been her partner since 1983.

Last year, Hudson also posted a heartfelt note on Instagram for her mother on her special day, telling her followers that she was "so lucky I get to celebrate my beautiful mother everyday."

"I wonder if God knew what had been concocted in the stars to create this beaming light? I have a feeling it was by no accident that she shares this otherworldly lust for life and joyous spirit," she continued. "Be not fooled, my mother has depths that reach far beyond a tip toed dance through life. She has challenged the toughest minds, stood tall for her worth, she blazed trails for us to walk a little easier through and cut a lot of those weeds that love to scratch at women's ankles trying to get us to turn back, she follows through during the toughest moments and never takes no for an answer."

Calling her mom's life, "a treasure trove of wisdom that I feel deeply honored to know intimately," Hudson concluded her caption at the time, saying, "Most importantly, she always wanted and continues to aspire to be the best mother and grandmother."

"And well…let's just say, she's winning at that 🏆☺️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA G! You're my everything ❤️🎂❤️ @goldiehawn," she wrote.