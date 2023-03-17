Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are celebrating Kurt Russell on his 72nd birthday.

"Happy birthday to the wacky man in my life! I love you baby ❤️," Hawn, 77, wrote in an Instagram post on Friday alongside a photo of her and Russell together.

The "Overboard" actress first began dating the "Escape from New York" actor 40 years ago on the set of 1983's "Swing Shift" and they've been an item ever since.

Hudson, 43, also shared a post to Instagram in celebration of "Pa" Russell's special day, sharing a video in which Russell's family sings "Happy Birthday" to him.

"Always a double fun day in our family! St Patrick's day and Pa's birthday!" the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actress wrote. "Love this man so much! How about some birthday love for Kurt! 🍀🎉🎂 Happy Birthday Pa! 💚."