Kate Hudson is celebrating the upcoming release of her first single with a little help from her daughter Rani Rose.

The "Almost Famous" actress, 44, recently shared a TikTok video in which she and 5-year-old Rani Rose adorably lip-sync to Hudson's song "Talk About Love," out Jan. 30.

Over on Instagram, Hudson expressed her joy at venturing into music, writing, "I'm beyond excited to put my first single 'Talk About Love' into the world."

Hudson recently performed her first concert, which took place Dec. 28, and vowed "to sing and play and love and sing and love some more" this year.

The "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actress reflected on her "first fun and joyous gig" as a singer, calling it a "dreamy" and "absolute blast" of an experience.

Hudson shares daughter Rani Rose with fiance Danny Fujikawa. She is also mom to sons Ryder, 20, and Bingham, 12, from previous relationships.