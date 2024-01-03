Is there anything Kate Hudson can't do?

The "Almost Famous" actress, 44, took to Instagram earlier this week to share a slideshow of photos and videos of her singing for an audience on Dec. 28 at the Bad Harriet cocktail lounge in Aspen, Colorado.

"Well, on the eve of a new year I say bring on 2024! I vow to sing and play and love and sing and love some more!" Hudson captioned the post, calling her "first fun and joyous gig" a "dreamy" and "absolute blast" of an experience.

Hudson shared a look at her set list for the show, which included songs like Chris Stapleton's "White Horse," Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night," from "Barbie," Sinéad O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" and more.

Kate Hudson poses as Max Mara celebrates Yara Shahidi at the 2023 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award Recipient Cocktail Event, Nov. 29, 2023, in Los Angeles. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Max Mara

The hotel where the "Glass Onion" actress performed, Hotel Jerome, even shared a post about her performance, and teased that she has a "soon-to-be-released album" on the way.

"Kate bewitched the crowd, filled with both friends and family, as she performed a number of her favorite songs that showcased her talent and passion for music," the post reads.

Hudson's Instagram post garnered lots of love from her followers, including some of her celebrity pals.

"Sang it girl!" country superstar Miranda Lambert wrote.

Actress and writer Mindy Kaling added, "This is so impressive omfg."