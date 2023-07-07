Kate Hudson is spending summer in the English countryside.
“England lately,” she added.
- 1September 13, 2021
- 2
- 3October 14, 2020
Some of the photos include both of them picking up snacks at a store, attending a Lizzo concert in Glastonbury and walking through gardens.
Hudson also shared a video of herself riding a bike.
The actress shares daughter Rani with fiancé musician Danny Fujikawa. She also has two sons from two previous relationships: son Ryder, 18, who she shares with The Black Crowes lead singer Chris Robinson and son Bing, 11, who she shares with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.
In November, she opened up about co-parenting her children and called her blended family unit “seriously strong.”
“It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we’re killing it,” she told The Sunday Times. “The unit that I’ve created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours.”
She and Fujikawa announced their engagement in September 2021.