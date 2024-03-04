What's old can always be new again -- especially when you have a wardrobe like Kate Hudson's.

The actress recently revealed that she's saving her past red carpet looks for her 5-year-old daughter Rani Rose.

"I have a very extensive archive at this point," Hudson told People. "Not all of them I've gotten to keep over the years, but the ones that I [can], and the ones that are custom and all that, I hold onto them."

She continued, "[Rani] is already going through my shoes, and I catch her kind of opening my closet doors and looking in, peering into certain things, and I'm like, 'Oh, it just already belongs to Rani,'" the mom of three added with a laugh. "So one day I'm sure I'll start to see things go missing."

Rani is Hudson's only daughter, whom she shares with fiance Danny Fujikawa. She also has two sons, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 12, whom she shares with ex Matt Bellamy, and Ryder Russell Robinson, 20, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

While reminiscing about her past outfits, the "Almost Famous" star mentioned that they all have a story to tell.

"They're also moments in your life, depending on what projects you're working on or what you're promoting, that are really a piece of my personal history," said Hudson. "So holding onto them is sort of a retrospective of the art that I've created throughout the years, and is really interesting to look back on."