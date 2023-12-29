Kathy Griffin has filed for divorce from husband Randy Bick after nearly four years of marriage.

The Emmy-winning comedian, 63, filed for divorce Dec. 28 in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and listing the date of separation as Dec. 22.

Griffin and Bick tied the knot on Jan. 1, 2020, with beloved actress Lily Tomlin officiating the intimate wedding ceremony.

In this Sept. 22, 2019 file photo, Randy Bick, left, and Kathy Griffin attend HBO's Official 2019 Emmy After Party in Los Angeles. Filmmagic/HBO via Getty Images, FILE

The couple had no children together and there was a premarital agreement, or prenup, in place.

Griffin seemingly reacted to the news by sharing an Instagram post Friday, which read, "Well...s---. This sucks."

Griffin was previously married to Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006.