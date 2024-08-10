Disney announced at D23 on Friday that Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan has joined the cast of "Zootopia 2."
Quan joins returning stars Ginnifer Goodwin as the rabbit police officer Judy Hopps and Jason Bateman as the sly fox Nick Wilde in the highly anticipated sequel. He plays a snake named Gary.
"I think the really cool thing about 'Zootopia' is it's this massive world," Jared Bush, who is writing and directing the film, told "Good Morning America" at D23, adding that the first film showed moviegoers just a tiny slice of "this whole planet of animals."
"So the idea that we'd get to go back and explore more was always something that we really wanted to do," he added, confirming the addition of reptiles in the sequel.
Among those reptiles is Quan's Gary, who Bush described as a "very venomous pit viper."
Goodwin told "GMA" that Judy is going to "be challenged" in the sequel by doing "some undercover work" alongside Nick, who became her partner at the end of the first film.
The "Once Upon a Time" alum also expressed her excitement at being back for the sequel eight years after the original, saying, "If I can just do this forever, I'll be real good."
According to the official synopsis for the long-awaited sequel, Judy and Nick "find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down."
The synopsis continues, "To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before."
The first "Zootopia," released in 2016, won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and earned more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office.
A spinoff miniseries, "Zootopia+," dropped on Disney+ in 2022.
"Zootopia 2" is scheduled to debut in theaters on Nov. 26, 2025.
