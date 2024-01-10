Keanu Reeves is releasing a novel.

The actor announced Wednesday that he's collaborating with one of his favorite authors, China Miéville, on a book called "The Book of Elsewhere."

The upcoming novel is inspired by Reeves' comic book series, "BRZRKR," which he created with writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney.

Book cover for "The Book of Elsewhere." Del Rey Books/Penguin Random House

"The series tells a story of an immortal warrior's fight through the ages," Reeves said in a pre-recorded video shared exclusively with "Good Morning America." "I love the world of 'BRZRKR' so much that I wanted to explore it further and thought one of the best ways to do that is through a novel."

"If you read it, I hope you love it," he added.

The "John Wick" actor released the first volume of "BRZRKR" in November 2021. The second volume in the series was released in 2022 and the third volume was released in October 2023.

In 2021, it was announced that Netflix would develop a live-action film based on the comic book.

"The Book of Elsewhere" will be released in July.