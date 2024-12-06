Keira Knightley recently reflected on one of the most iconic scenes from "Love Actually" and shared why she felt there was a "creep factor" attached.
During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, published Friday, the actress, who starred in the classic 2003 romantic comedy when she was 17, spoke about the cue card scene that she shared with actor Andrew Lincoln.
In the film, Knightley's Juliet, a newlywed who marries Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) at the start of the film, opens the door of her home to see Peter's friend, Mark (Lincoln), who goes on to profess his love for her through cue cards.
"The slightly stalkerish aspect of it -- I do remember that," she told the Los Angeles Times. "My memory is of [director] Richard [Curtis], who is now a very dear friend, of me doing the scene, and him going, 'No, you're looking at [Lincoln] like he's creepy,' and I'm like [in a dramatic whisper], 'But it is quite creepy.' And then having to redo it to fix my face to make him seem not creepy."
When asked if she felt there was a "creep factor" attached to the scene, Knightley shared, "I mean, there was a creep factor at the time, right? Also, I knew I was 17. It only seems like a few years ago that everybody else realized I was 17."
While Knightley says the scene was awkward at the time for her, she talked about how the film has become a beloved film over the years. She also admitted how she doesn't watch the films she's in.
"Most of my films I have either never seen or I have only seen once," she said. "So it's nothing against 'Love Actually.'"
"It's lovely because it didn't do as well as everyone thought it was going to when it came out," she added. "Suddenly, like three or four years later, it sort of took on a life of its own. It's the only film I've had that found this life afterward."
"The problem is, I was on it for about five days," Knightley said. "I was 17, so I don't actually have any memory whatsoever of it."
The movie, which follows the lives of eight couples around Christmas time, also starred Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Colin Firth and Emma Thompson.