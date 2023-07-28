"Love Actually" star Thomas Brodie-Sangster recently shared news of his engagement to actress Talulah Riley with a reference to the iconic romantic comedy.
The actor, who played Sam, the stepson of Liam Neeson's character Daniel, in the 2003 hit, shared a photo with Riley Thursday, which he captioned, "Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around X".
Many felt that the last line of his post was a subtle reference to Hugh Grant's monologue in the film, in which his character famously says, "If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually is all around."
Riley, an actress who has appeared in "Pride & Prejudice," "Westworld" and "Inception," among other projects, also shared their engagement news on her social media.
"Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!" she tweeted.
This will be Brodie-Sangster's first marriage; Riley was previously married twice to Elon Musk.
Musk, the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, replied to Riley's engagement announcement shared on the platform, writing, "Congratulations! ♥️"
Brodie-Sangster and Riley reportedly met in 2021 while they worked as co-stars on FX's "Pistol."
Since "Love Actually," Brodie-Sangster has starred in "The Maze Runner" films, "The Queen's Gambit," "Game of Thrones," and many more projects.